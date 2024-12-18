The Best Cuts Of Meat To Use For Pot Roast

There is nothing quite like slow-cooked, ultra-savory, fall-apart beef, but what's the best cut to use? In this case, skip the high-quality A5 wagyu and the best cuts of steak to grill — they're best served after a quick, high-heat cook. Instead, John Politte, the food entrepreneur and chef behind the YouTube show "It's Only Food," said, "The best cuts for a pot roast are typically tougher, well-marbled cuts like chuck roast, brisket, or round roast."

These varieties not only have a bold, beefy flavor, but they also have firm connective tissue. It takes time for that tissue to soften, but when it does, it becomes gelatin. The melted gelatin translates into awesome juiciness in the final dish. Chuck has the most fat of the three, which is great if you like a shredded texture. Round cuts — like bottom round roast, outside round, and rump roast — are quite lean, so they are better if you prefer tender slices or chunks. Brisket falls somewhere in the middle.

Because these cuts of beef rely on a low-and-slow cook, using a slow cooker is an excellent way to ensure your pot roast is tender and succulent. When deciding which of the best cuts for pot roast to grab from the supermarket, Politte told Food Republic, "Aim for about 2 to 3 pounds of meat to suit a standard slow cooker, ensuring it fits comfortably without being packed too tightly." If the options available are too big, you can always cut the roast in half, and stash the rest in the freezer.