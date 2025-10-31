Here's The Difference Between Green And Red Chili

With so many different variations of chili out there, it can sometimes feel like a struggle to pick one to make. While relying on your favorite canned chili brand is easy in a pinch, it's often better to spice up (no pun intended) your night with a homemade meal. If you're looking for recipes, you'll probably stumble upon both chili verde and chili con carne — or green and red chili — but what separates the two? To find out, Food Republic spoke with Joanne and Adam Gallagher, recipe creators and founders of Inspired Taste.

"Chili con carne stands out for its bold beef and smoky red chile flavor," they explained. "Chili verde is all about tangy, green flavors and a stew-like texture." The main difference between chili con carne and chili verde lies in the type of chile pepper used as the base, which greatly influences the overall flavor and color of each dish. Chili verde, as the name suggests, uses green chiles, whereas chili con carne opts for red chiles. These are the same type of pepper — the difference comes down to when they are harvested. Green chiles are picked before they reach full ripeness, giving them a fresher, slightly vegetal taste with a sharper heat. Red chiles are harvested later, when they're fully ripe, so they develop a sweeter, smokier flavor with a more intense spiciness.