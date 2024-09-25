The Fabulous Way Ina Garten Boozes Up Chicken

A shot or two of tequila can liven up many a night out — and when you use the spirit for cooking, it can have a similar uplifting effect. The perfect example is Ina Garten's tequila lime chicken, which she describes as her husband "Jeffrey's favorite Friday night roast chicken, but with the volume turned up" (via YouTube). As well as bringing some burn to the dish, the spirit also serves to tenderize the meat for a deliciously juicy texture.

The Barefoot Contessa uses tequila as the basis of a marinade for her poultry, combining it with zingy lime juice. Just like when you're making the perfect margarita, fresh lime juice is key for a bright and vibrant flavor, so don't be tempted to go for the bottled variety. Adding a little sweet orange juice balances out the flavor profile and garlic amps up the savory flavor, while chili powder and diced jalapeño add heat.

Garten says that "the more it sits in the marinade, the better it tastes," so leave the skin-on boneless breasts overnight in the fridge if you can before cooking. But don't leave it for more than two days, or else the chicken could start to turn mushy; between six to 24 hours is the usual recommended marination period (per the USDA). And avoid marinating meat in a metal container, as the acid from the lime juice can react with the material.