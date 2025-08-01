Level Up Your Beef Stew With This Sweet And Tangy Ingredient

Beef stew doesn't have to be exclusively savory to be delicious. Many cultures employ a variety of the five basic flavors to elevate their dish, creating recipes that can astound your taste buds while still leaving you with a hearty, satisfying dish. Meghan Yager, recipe developer and food photographer at Cake 'n Knife, spoke to Food Republic about how chutney is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your beef stew.

"Since you are working with rich meat, select a dark and sticky fruit chutney for the stew," Yager said. "I love to use mango, but you can also use tomato or tamarind." Just because stews use affordable cuts of beef doesn't mean their proteins won't have intense flavor. Yager told us that picking a blend that cuts through your beef's richness is vital to achieving those sweet and tangy notes that make every bowl pop with taste.

"If you can use a chutney that also has warming spices like cumin, coriander, or cinnamon, that's an extra bonus," Yager continued. Cinnamon, especially, is an unexpected warm spice that easily adds new dimensions to your stew when left to simmer in a pot. Rich and potent, even a single stick can impart a great depth of flavor with next to no effort.