Beef Ribs Vs Pork Ribs: What's The Flavor Difference?

If you're interested in grilling, braising, or even cooking ribs in the oven, good on you; it's a process, but one that can yield the most tender and satisfyingly succulent bite at the end. However, you might find yourself standing at the butcher shop or meat department at your local grocery store, paralyzed by choice and wondering if you should get beef ribs or go for pork ribs. Aside from the fact that they come from completely different animals, do they taste all that different? Or is one more or less like the other, flavor-wise?

Food Republic spoke to Nicole Johnson, recipe developer and outdoor cooking expert at Or Whatever You Do, for answers. "Beef ribs are way beefier in flavor," she shared, adding that pork ribs "are sweeter [and] more delicate." The difference is stark; you'll know when you're biting into a beef rib and when you're enjoying one made of pork. It's important to bear in mind, though, that one isn't necessarily better than the other — it's all a matter of personal preference. Perhaps, if you can't decide, you should try both, so you can compare and contrast and ultimately decide which type of ribs best suits your palate.