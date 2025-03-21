Take Your Homemade Chili Up A Notch With This Tangy Pantry Staple

Chili is one of those dishes where everyone has their own secret ingredient, and all of them bring something special to the table — whether you're mixing chorizo with your ground beef to add some extra heat or adding liquid smoke for an award-winning bowl. But there's another ingredient you might not have considered, and according to Serge Krikorian, executive chef and managing partner at Vibrant Occasions Catering, it will engage multiple senses while elevating your chili to new levels.

"Balsamic vinegar is my secret weapon!" Krikorian told Food Republic. "The balsamic cuts through the richness, lifts up all those spices, and makes your mouth water before you even take a bite." While this might be a surprising choice for a meat and bean-based sauce, it makes sense when you consider how natural a pairing tomato and balsamic is, blending perfectly in dishes like caprese salads and honey-drizzled bruschetta.

Real balsamic vinegar is traditionally aged for a minimum of 12 years, even non-aged varieties have a mellow flavor and viscous texture, with a touch of sweetness and acidity that mingles with the tomato base to create a delightfully light, tangy, and, most importantly, subtle layer of flavor. Chef Krikorian isn't alone in this preference, Jamie Oliver also uses balsamic vinegar in his chili con carne recipe.