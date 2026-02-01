8 Ways To Use Tomato Paste That Aren't Pasta Sauce

The dream of ketchup lovers around the world is finding a way to make the burgers somehow have the ketchup flavor already cooked into the beef. Well, guess what? Not only is that possible, but it is even better than you imagined.

Adding a touch of tomato paste to your ground beef before it ends up as a burger patty adds new layers and depths to the cookout favorite. Tanginess, sweetness, and plenty of tomato savory flavor all serve to bring out the full richness of the beef, much like how the right amount of ketchup can. The secret is to use just one tablespoon of the red stuff and try to avoid adding too many other wet additions like Worcestershire sauce.

Of course, this is not the only way tomato paste brings out the best in beef. The same also applies to meatballs as well as meatloaf too. Tomatoes and beef just go together like peanut butter and jelly, albeit a little more savory.