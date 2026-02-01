8 Ways To Use Tomato Paste That Aren't Pasta Sauce
Chances are, if you look in your pantry right now, you'll find a jar or can of a deep ruby red ingredient laying in wait. It's tomato paste, and secretly it can completely transform your cooking life.
Most home cooks only really know tomato paste as a great way to enhance the richness and depth of their pasta sauces. And don't get us wrong, that is absolutely true — tomato paste is a vital secret ingredient for better spaghetti sauce. But this humble paste is far more than a mere sauce addition. The intriguing tomato balance of sweetness and umami, made bolder by its concentration into a paste, serves as a unique flavor bomb for plenty of classic dishes. From breakfast to appetizers, from dipping sauces to even spreading it on some crusty bread, there are several ways to use tomato paste aside from pasta sauce that will blow your mind. It's time to rethink this flavor-packed ingredient.
Tomato paste makes beef better
The dream of ketchup lovers around the world is finding a way to make the burgers somehow have the ketchup flavor already cooked into the beef. Well, guess what? Not only is that possible, but it is even better than you imagined.
Adding a touch of tomato paste to your ground beef before it ends up as a burger patty adds new layers and depths to the cookout favorite. Tanginess, sweetness, and plenty of tomato savory flavor all serve to bring out the full richness of the beef, much like how the right amount of ketchup can. The secret is to use just one tablespoon of the red stuff and try to avoid adding too many other wet additions like Worcestershire sauce.
Of course, this is not the only way tomato paste brings out the best in beef. The same also applies to meatballs as well as meatloaf too. Tomatoes and beef just go together like peanut butter and jelly, albeit a little more savory.
Add flair to your fried eggs
The fried egg is one of the most iconic breakfast foods in the Western hemisphere, and for good reason. It's incredibly simple to make yet tastes decadent; it's a messy, scrumptious dish that reaches perfection when paired with a humble slab of toast and perhaps a preferred breakfast meat.
And yet, there is a way to make it even better. And that way is with tomato paste. Adding one teaspoon of tomato paste to the hot pan before you crack your eggs into it and letting it caramelize for a few minutes will do wonders for your tastebuds. The egg yolk will be a richer yellow, the edges will have a better caramelization, and the flavor will be heightened by the sweetness and umami of the tomato goodness. There is no better way to make your favorite breakfast even more of your favorite than with a little tomato richness.
Balance your beef broth
Everyone reaches for the chicken noodle soup when they're feeling down. It's the go-to panacea of the culinary world. Yet beef broth, with the right addition, might just have to take its place once you know how amazing it can taste.
That right addition is, of course, tomato paste. In much the same way that adding tomato paste to pasta sauce can make it taste like it's been simmering for hours, tomato paste adds the same layers of slow-cook flavor depth to beef broth. According to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," tomato paste "brings warmth, earthiness, and a gentle acidity that helps balance the fat in beef."
Crucially, it is important to add the tomato paste early in the cooking process, ideally as you add your aromatics like garlic. Cooking and caramelizing the tomato paste ensures that it doesn't carry a canned aftertaste, and ensures the sweetness and richness of the tomato flavors are deepened, too.
Whip up your own condiments
Can you imagine how fancy you would feel if, at your next cookout or dinner party, being able to say "oh yes, I made the ketchup myself"? Not only is that possible, with tomato paste it is even easier than you ever imagined.
Of course, there are a couple of different ways to make your own ketchup at home. But if you want truly quick, truly easy ketchup in a few minutes, you can use tomato paste, vinegar, and a few spices. Yes, it really is that simple. You can add whatever spices suit your fancy or even create your own ketchups variants.
Oh, and you can use tomato paste to make a simple but delicious barbecue sauce as well. Tomato paste can actually make a load of sauces that aren't pasta sauce, since its thickness and richness lend itself as a fantastic base. All you need is a little time and a little boldness to experiment in the kitchen.
Take your rice to new heights
Across culinary cultures and cuisines, tastes obviously change. What appeals to one group of eaters may not translate to the preferences of another. And yet, when the chips are down, it seems that all cultures around the world agree that rice and tomato just belong together.
West African jollof, Mexican rice, and several other traditional dishes demonstrate that a little hint of tomato can absolutely elevate your rice side dish. How could it not, with its rich acidity and natural umami-sweetness? The key is to treat your tomato paste like an aromatic, allowing to pick up color and caramelization from direct heat. Cooking with your onions and garlic before adding in the rice is usually essential, although some recipes might disagree. Your rice from now on will be a spectacular orange and constantly steal the show from whatever the main course was supposed to be.
Make a new compound butter
You should know about compound butters. They are an easy and delicious way to complement, enhance, or otherwise improve your dishes. All you need is softened butter and some spices or other flavorings and presto! And nothing says flavor like tomato paste.
Tomato butter uses tomato paste to make your spread delectably savory, sweet, and tangy. It's a perfect addition to main courses like steaks or chicken or a fantastic spread on crackers or toast at a party. As with most tomato paste applications, you will want to toast your tomato paste in a pan and get it pick up some color before adding it to your butter to ensure the best flavor. You may also want to add a couple of complementary flavors like garlic or onion salt to really bring out the most of the tomato taste. Don't worry though; due to the paste's concentrated flavor, tomato will remain the hero of this sumptuous spread.
Make a brunch favorite bottomless
If you're looking for an obscure way to use your tomato paste, then get ready: few people know the secret that tomato paste possesses when it comes to a classic brunch cocktail. It will shock you.
One can of tomato paste and about 4 cups of water is all you need to make a rich, tangy, and savory tomato juice. Seriously, that's it. Throw a few spices like garlic salt and onion powder and you'll have the base for the perfect Bloody Mary at your disposal at any time. No more running out to the store to find tomato juice at the last minute before your breakfast party. It turns out you can just grab the spare can of tomato paste and get to work. Just remember that giving it a little toast in the pan beforehand will help remove any tinny aftertaste that may linger.
Eat it as is
If you are looking for new ways to use tomato paste that aren't pasta sauce ... why not just eat the tomato paste? Why even bother with the sauce at all? Just grab a spoon and dig in.
Okay, it's not quite as simple as that, but isn't a whole lot harder either. Giving your tomato paste a quick trip in a pan to caramelize it is still recommended before diving in, and you'll probably want to add it to a dish of olive oil just to help balance out the intense tomato flavor. You might also want to add a pinch of salt or a few spices to really help it pop. But after that, all you need is some crunchy, crusty bread and an appetite for a novel snack or appetizer. Sometimes snacking really can be that simple, and bit of tomato paste that you never thought of before could be your best bet (assuming you like tomatoes, of course!).