Make Your Own BBQ Sauce With Just 3 Easy Ingredients

Barbecue sauce comes in so many styles and flavor combinations that it can be hard to nail down one signature type to include with your meals. Most have a contrast between sweet and savory, but those tastes can be achieved with many different ingredients. So, what do you use? Well, Food Republic spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, to learn more.

The truth is that the base of a good barbecue sauce can be made with only three simple ingredients. "Tomato paste, honey, and apple cider vinegar. That's the base I use all summer," said Stevens. Those three provide acidity, sweetness, and a rich base that you can then build upon with flavors that suit your specific dish or preferences.

A good starting ratio to use is three ounces of tomato paste for every ⅓ cup of honey and ¾ cup of vinegar — adjusting to taste as you need or prefer. Stevens added, "From there, you can add whatever you want — smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic."

You can even add cherries for an extra zing while being confident that your base will adapt to new flavors nicely. Note that this basic sauce will also pair nicely with every style of American barbecue, from Georgia to Kansas City, because it has qualities consistent across the genre, so to speak. Just be mindful of the qualities of your meat, so you can adjust the sauce ratios if needed.