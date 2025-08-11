Give Beef Broth A Richer Flavor With One Canned Ingredient

Canned tomato paste is a super versatile pantry staple that can upgrade fried eggs and make burger patties more flavorful. It's a key ingredient in recipes like classic pepper steak, and did you know it's also an add-in that can completely transform beef broth?

Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," shared with Food Republic the inside scoop on tomato paste's powers of amplification, specifically honing in on its effects when added to beef broth. "Tomato paste is one of those ingredients that works like magic if you treat it right," she explained.

When incorporated during the process of making beef broth, "It brings warmth, earthiness, and a gentle acidity that helps balance the fat in beef," Gentile detailed. Whether the broth is going to be used as a component in a recipe or served as a standalone dish, the addition of the tomato paste is a game-changer. In Filipino beef stew recipes like mechado and kaldereta, for instance, which are staples in Filipino cooking, tomato paste is an essential component for achieving "slow-simmered, melt-in-your-mouth depth."

Gentile told us, "It reminds me of my Lola's kitchen in Manila, where her Kaldereta was always richer the second day. That is because the tomato paste had time to bloom and marry with the meat." This is perfect for stock, which is usually used in other dishes well after being made.