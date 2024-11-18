Make More Flavorful Burger Patties With One Canned Ingredient

When it comes to making burgers at home, most of us have our go-to methods and special ingredients. Whether you like stovetop burgers in a cast-iron skillet or with a little char on the grill; whether you use onion powder, garlic, or maybe even a little cayenne pepper, you really can't go wrong with a good beef patty. But we're all for adding simple recipe tweaks to expand the palate and discover new flavors. So, if you're ready for a delicious new twist on the classic burger, try adding a little canned tomato paste to your next burger recipe.

Tomato paste adds a tasty tang, a slight sweetness, and the perfect dash of umami flavor; just a touch of it will bring out the richness of the beef. Thanks to the high glutamic acid content of tomatoes, they provide some of the highest concentration of umami of any plant-based ingredient. As such, tomato paste will boost the taste of your burger, rather than piling on component flavors. Plus, especially when using lower fat ground beef, tomato paste works as a great binding agent that won't make your patties too rubbery or chewy.