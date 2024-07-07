West African-Inspired Jollof Rice Recipe

"Jollof rice is a popular West African rice dish that was traditionally cooked over a fire, though these days it's most often made on the stove-top or in the oven," explains recipe developer Julianne De Witt. The dish is one of many recipes you can find from cuisines throughout the world — jambalaya, risotto, paella, arroz verde — that call for raw rice to be cooked in a flavorful broth. In this recipe, the rice is cooked in both chicken broth and a fiery puree made from habanero chiles, tomatoes, and ginger. "The way it's prepared," she tells us, "ensures that the delicious flavors penetrate every grain of rice."

As jollof rice itself doesn't contain much in the way of protein, it's generally served as a side dish, although De Witt feels that it's "a step up from your usual rice side because of the savory tomatoes, warm spices, and heat from the habaneros." In Nigeria, jollof rice is usually accompanied by spicy bits of chopped meat (beef, chicken, or turkey) along with plantains, boiled or poached eggs, and coleslaw. De Witt, however, tells us "I like to serve this recipe with grilled chicken legs and a simple tomato and onion salad," adding that the leftovers can be refrigerated for up to four days.