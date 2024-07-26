The Canned Ingredient You Should Add To Fried Eggs

Fried eggs have a satisfying richness that feels like the result of hours of cooking, rather than mere minutes. They taste even better — their browned edges sweeter, and their yolky centers even more luxurious — when paired with a sweet, umami-rich ingredient, particularly one that might otherwise go to waste. We're talking about canned tomato paste, a powerhouse pantry item that we usually have on hand and rarely finish in one cook.

To put it to work, use olive oil rather than butter for crispy fried eggs, and allow the fat to heat up with one teaspoon of paste. The trick to making the paste — and your eggs — taste deeply sweet and packed with umami is to allow the tomato to caramelize for about one to three minutes before you add your protein. Cooking the red stuff removes any raw or tinny notes from the canned ingredient, making it more savory and concentrating all the fruit's sugars in the process.

When the paste's bright color darkens, the texture thickens, and the tomato fragrance permeates your kitchen, you're ready to crack your eggs into the pan. Make sure to baste the whites with the colorful tomato oil for maximum flavor penetration and to speed up cooking. From there, you're ready to serve. However, for extra flavor, you can also whip up an accompanying savory French toast by dipping bread slices in milk and egg, then smearing them with tomato paste and crisping the exteriors in your hot pan.