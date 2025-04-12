The Buttery Secret To Upgrading Store-Bought Dinner Rolls
Dinner rolls are yummy on their own, but it's good to know that there are simple ways to upgrade them, like making a compound butter. This type of butter is a delicious, herby mixture that takes store-bought dinner rolls from good to great. If you're wondering how to make your own compound butter, you'll need softened butter, herbs of choice, other mix-ins, and salt. Thoroughly mince any herbs and large add-ins using a food processor, then whip the softened butter with your desired ingredients. Remember to measure with your heart!
There are a few different ways to use compound butter to elevate dinner rolls. You can spread the softened mixture onto the rolls before popping them back into the oven to let the mixture melt into the tops, making them toasty and buttery. Or, try to make a compound butter log by pressing the butter onto a plastic wrap or parchment sheet before wrapping it completely, then using the warmth of your hands to roll it into a log. Once uniform, let it sit in the fridge until solidified again. After it's cohesive, unwrap the butter, then serve (sliced or whole) on the side so you can take a slab and place it on your heated rolls, letting the mixture melt into the gorgeous interior for a plush, buttery bite.
Different ways to customize compound butter
The fantastic thing about this luxurious butter is that it's completely customizable. You can choose a flavor that suits practically any dish you're making. For example, try a sundried tomato compound butter with acidic, sweet yet briny tomatoes. Finely chop the sundried tomatoes into tiny, bite-size pieces to get that burst of flavor uniformly throughout. This flavor pairs wonderfully with basil-loaded dishes like this walnut pesto pasta with shrimp because the acidic tomato and bright basil are great complements. For all of the super-savory lovers out there, make a miso compound butter for the ideal umami flavor. For the best taste, incorporate about one tablespoon of miso paste per stick of butter. The result is a powerhouse of savory, salty tastes that don't require a pairing cause they're so flavorful.
If you want a classic pick, go with David Gua's magical roasted garlic compound butter that pairs with a wide variety of meals, like a juicy, rich steak to a robust, spicy cream sauce pasta. For a truly unique take, create a sweet and fruity butter using strawberries and strawberry preserves. Add some honey for extra sweetness and depth of flavor. This combination would be delish with a salty and crunchy meal; think fried chicken for bites of salty, crispy batter and floral, sweet notes of berries encompassing the bread. Better yet, if you have leftovers, these rolls and butter expand beyond the constraints of dinner time and work for brunch pairings, too.