The Buttery Secret To Upgrading Store-Bought Dinner Rolls

Dinner rolls are yummy on their own, but it's good to know that there are simple ways to upgrade them, like making a compound butter. This type of butter is a delicious, herby mixture that takes store-bought dinner rolls from good to great. If you're wondering how to make your own compound butter, you'll need softened butter, herbs of choice, other mix-ins, and salt. Thoroughly mince any herbs and large add-ins using a food processor, then whip the softened butter with your desired ingredients. Remember to measure with your heart!

There are a few different ways to use compound butter to elevate dinner rolls. You can spread the softened mixture onto the rolls before popping them back into the oven to let the mixture melt into the tops, making them toasty and buttery. Or, try to make a compound butter log by pressing the butter onto a plastic wrap or parchment sheet before wrapping it completely, then using the warmth of your hands to roll it into a log. Once uniform, let it sit in the fridge until solidified again. After it's cohesive, unwrap the butter, then serve (sliced or whole) on the side so you can take a slab and place it on your heated rolls, letting the mixture melt into the gorgeous interior for a plush, buttery bite.