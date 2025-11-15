Our All-Purpose Burger Sauce Recipe Elevates Any Sandwich

A burger can only be so good on its own, and typically, it's the toppings and the sauces that really take a burger from okay to exceptional. When dressing your burger, it's easy to just reach for a bottle of ketchup, mustard, or mayonnaise, but even these condiments can seem a bit plain or stale time and time again. Enter this all-purpose burger sauce recipe, courtesy of developer Julianne De Witt, and suddenly, burger night (or any type of sandwich night, for that matter) is a whole lot more interesting.

Despite being such a simple recipe, and one comprised mostly of fridge and pantry staples, this all-purpose burger sauce goes a long way in breathing new life into your handhelds. "This all-purpose burger sauce is delicious, easy to prepare, and uses ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen," De Witt describes. "It's the perfect blend of creamy, sweet, and savory." For those familiar with and fond of McDonald's Big Mac sauce, you'll especially want to whip up this recipe, which, as it turns out, is somewhat of a copycat one. "I had my son help me taste test this one, and he immediately thought it tasted like McDonald's sauce," De Witt says, so if you, too, have a family of McDonald's lovers at home, then this burger sauce recipe will be a hit for the whole crew.