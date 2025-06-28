Vinegar has been used as a condiment, preservative, and medicine since ancient times, dating back to at least 3,000 BC. Along with cheese, sourdough, miso, beer, wine, and sauerkraut, vinegar is one of the versatile foods and beverages created by fermentation. Unlike beer and wine, vinegar undergoes a double fermentation. Initially yeast transforms the sugars in fruit or grain into alcohol, then acetobacter bacteria ferments that alcohol into acetic acid.

The word vinegar comes from the Old French "vyn egre" meaning "sour wine," and it's likely vinegar-making was discovered accidentally when wine inadvertently exposed to airborne acetobacter was "ruined." Except those early unintentional vinegar makers realized their ruined wine could be put to other delicious uses.

As the growth of most food-borne pathogens is inhibited in a low pH environment, vinegar's high acid has long made it useful in food preservation. Many countries create pickles using vinegar, including the cucumbers, onions, chilies, and green beans popular in the United States. Italians make giardiniera (pickled carrot, cauliflower, celery, and red peppers), Vietnamese pickle carrot and daikon (do chua) to serve at almost every meal, and eggs pickled in malt vinegar are a popular bar snack in England. As vinegar can be made from any starch-rich plant, usually grain or fruit, there's a whole range of different vinegars that can be used across a world of cuisines. Here are 13 vinegars you should always have in your pantry to pep up dishes.