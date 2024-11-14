The Saucy Swap That Will Make Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Droolworthy
Why mess with a classic, right? But, sometimes, it's for the best. That's how secret menus are born. Chains like McDonald's have even embraced the trend — Mickey D's now has its own "Menu Hacks" page where you can get innovative with traditional items to form new combinations. One McSwap to try the next time you visit will put your Filet-O-Fish over the top.
The Filet-O-Fish is a sandwich with an interesting backstory, one that was born of innovation — much like the McDonald's menu hacks that have gone viral — and a modification to this standard menu item can result in a big flavor boost.
Mike Haracz, former corporate chef for the Golden Arches, posted a video on TikTok with a recommendation to ask for a sauce swap when you order your Filet-O-Fish that will result in a "delightful" flavor upgrade. When you place your order, request Big Mac sauce instead of the traditional tartar sauce — the secret Big Mac sauce is believed to contain mayo, French dressing, pickle relish, vinegar, sugar, and salt, the combo of which goes great with fish.
Just request a double shot when placing the order (the sauce gun used for tartar sauce deposits more topping than the Big Mac sauce gun) — and prepare to be wowed.
Other McDonald's menu swaps and hacks to try
In addition to upgrading the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, there are other McDonald's hacks you can try at the drive-thru next time you're feeling adventurous. One is the infamous "Land, Air & Sea" burger from the restaurant's secret menu (though it was actually advertised by McDonald's at one point). As of November 2024, the sandwich is only officially available through the app, but some diners have had success ordering it directly at the restaurant.
The sandwich is an amalgamation of the Big Mac, McChicken, and Filet-O-Fish and features the Big Mac bun, burger meat, and toppings along with the addition of Filet-O-Fish and McChicken patties. Some customers reported they were able to order the item by name, and their cashier knew how to ring it up and served it fully assembled. Others have recommended bypassing any attempts to order it directly and advise simply ordering the three McD's sandwiches separately, disassembling and re-stacking them yourself.
Another do-it-yourselfer that can actually be found on McDonald's website is the Crunchy Double. To achieve this menu hack, simply order the Crunchy Double by name or ask for a McDonald's Double Cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets, and Tangy Barbecue Sauce. The finished product is made by adding your McNuggets and barbecue sauce to the Double Cheeseburger for a tangy upgrade.
With some tweaks, you can further turn a McDouble into a cheaper Big Mac and can also hack your McDonald's ice cream and convert it into apple pie a la mode.