The Saucy Swap That Will Make Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Droolworthy

Why mess with a classic, right? But, sometimes, it's for the best. That's how secret menus are born. Chains like McDonald's have even embraced the trend — Mickey D's now has its own "Menu Hacks" page where you can get innovative with traditional items to form new combinations. One McSwap to try the next time you visit will put your Filet-O-Fish over the top.

The Filet-O-Fish is a sandwich with an interesting backstory, one that was born of innovation — much like the McDonald's menu hacks that have gone viral — and a modification to this standard menu item can result in a big flavor boost.

Mike Haracz, former corporate chef for the Golden Arches, posted a video on TikTok with a recommendation to ask for a sauce swap when you order your Filet-O-Fish that will result in a "delightful" flavor upgrade. When you place your order, request Big Mac sauce instead of the traditional tartar sauce — the secret Big Mac sauce is believed to contain mayo, French dressing, pickle relish, vinegar, sugar, and salt, the combo of which goes great with fish.

Just request a double shot when placing the order (the sauce gun used for tartar sauce deposits more topping than the Big Mac sauce gun) — and prepare to be wowed.