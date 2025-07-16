10 Candies To Buy Now Before Prices Skyrocket

Have your recent grocery runs made you stop and do a double take at the price tags? If so, you're not alone. A recent study conducted by The Feedback Group found that nearly two thirds of U.S. shoppers are experiencing financial strain at the supermarket, with 61% citing rising prices as a major stressor.

Between inflation, supply chain hiccups, and the latest round of tariffs introduced by the Trump administration, Americans are finding it difficult to keep up with their grocery budgets. And no item is off limits — not even the ones in the candy aisle. You've probably heard about rising costs for more standard items like frozen foods or canned foods. But your favorite sweets? They might be next.

For the most part, that's because many iconic candy brands source staple ingredients like cocoa, sugar, or even packaging materials from countries now facing steep U.S. tariffs — with some as high as 50%. From viral favorites like Dubai Chocolate to candy store classics like Snickers and M&Ms, here are some candy brands that could potentially start costing a bit more than you're used to.