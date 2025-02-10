Making The Viral Dubai Chocolate Bar Is Easier Than You Think
The Dubai chocolate bar has taken the internet by storm, and it's no surprise — with its crunchy and creamy combination, it might just be the perfect blend of flavors and textures. And while it might be hard to nab it at Costco (they do stock it, but it often sells out quickly due to high demand), there's no need to book a flight to the UAE just yet. This treat can be recreated at home if you can get your hands on a few essential components: knafeh, pistachio cream, good quality chocolate, and a deep chocolate bar mold.
Knafeh, the golden, crispy pastry featured in many Middle Eastern desserts, brings an irresistible crunch to the bar. Instead of making it from scratch (because who has time for that?), you can simply use pre-made knafeh that you can then lightly toast. Pistachio cream — loved for its rich and nutty flavor — will act as a luscious filling, keeping everything together. Store-bought pistachio cream also works perfectly, so there's no need for a trip to any specialty stores or take the time to make it at home. Finally, good-quality chocolate holds everything inside, adding an essential layer of bite and decadence.
This recipe is refreshingly straightforward. Simply mix the crispy knafeh in with pistachio cream, and then paint the inside of your mold with a layer of melted chocolate. Next, wait for the chocolate to set, press the mixture into your mold, and coat the top with a layer of melted chocolate. Once it's set, you're left with a crunchy, creamy, chocolate-covered treat that looks fancy but is secretly foolproof. Who knew going viral could be this easy?
The key to making perfect Dubai chocolate every time
While the recipe itself is simple, a few tips ensure that every bite is as good as the ones trending online. First, the chocolate choice matters — dark, milk, or even white chocolate can be used, but a high-quality bar with at least 45% cocoa ensures a rich, well-balanced flavor. If you choose white chocolate, look for at least 20% cocoa butter and no extra oils or fats. Tempering chocolate is easy once you understand it – just make sure you melt the chocolate slowly using a double boiler or short microwave bursts to prevent burning and keep the coating smooth and glossy.
If you want to create some color splashes on top, use white chocolate and an oil-based food dye. Water-based dyes will cause your chocolate to seize. Add a few drops to your tempered white chocolate, and then sprinkle the warm mix over the top of your mold with a spoon. You can create ribbons or spots and splatters — it's up to you.
Texture is everything in this dessert. The knafeh should be crispy, not soggy, so toasting it lightly in a dry pan before mixing it with the pistachio cream is a good idea to maintain that signature crunch. When pressing the mixture into the chocolate mold, use a firm but gentle touch to avoid breaking the knafeh down too much.
Finally, patience is key when it comes to setting this chocolate bar. While it may be tempting to speed up the process in the freezer, allowing the bars to set in the fridge for at least an hour ensures the chocolate hardens properly without cracking.