Making The Viral Dubai Chocolate Bar Is Easier Than You Think

The Dubai chocolate bar has taken the internet by storm, and it's no surprise — with its crunchy and creamy combination, it might just be the perfect blend of flavors and textures. And while it might be hard to nab it at Costco (they do stock it, but it often sells out quickly due to high demand), there's no need to book a flight to the UAE just yet. This treat can be recreated at home if you can get your hands on a few essential components: knafeh, pistachio cream, good quality chocolate, and a deep chocolate bar mold.

Knafeh, the golden, crispy pastry featured in many Middle Eastern desserts, brings an irresistible crunch to the bar. Instead of making it from scratch (because who has time for that?), you can simply use pre-made knafeh that you can then lightly toast. Pistachio cream — loved for its rich and nutty flavor — will act as a luscious filling, keeping everything together. Store-bought pistachio cream also works perfectly, so there's no need for a trip to any specialty stores or take the time to make it at home. Finally, good-quality chocolate holds everything inside, adding an essential layer of bite and decadence.

This recipe is refreshingly straightforward. Simply mix the crispy knafeh in with pistachio cream, and then paint the inside of your mold with a layer of melted chocolate. Next, wait for the chocolate to set, press the mixture into your mold, and coat the top with a layer of melted chocolate. Once it's set, you're left with a crunchy, creamy, chocolate-covered treat that looks fancy but is secretly foolproof. Who knew going viral could be this easy?