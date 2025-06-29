The World's Best-Selling Chocolate Bar Is An American Classic

Snickers is known around the globe as a sweet, substantial candy bar. It's packed with peanuts, caramel, and nougat, all enrobed in tempered chocolate. It was introduced by Mars in 1930, and the company has been refining the recipe ever since. Today, it is the world's best-selling candy bar with annual sales of over $380 million globally and 400 million units sold each year in the United States alone.

In order to understand Snickers' success, we have to break down the composition of the candy bar, as well as assess its marketing tactics over the years. The chocolate has a variety of textures, giving consumers a complex bite. It contains airy nougat (popular in many candies), contrasted with chewy caramel, which already gives your jaws a workout, and then a number of crunchy peanuts to top it off. The chocolate casing obviously adds to the flavor profile, but it's the interior that steals the show. With all of these elements together, Snickers makes for a surprisingly filling confectionery, especially in comparison to other candies. When it hit the shelves, it started retailing at the industry-standard five cents, but it shot up to 20 cents a bar not long after. Evidently, the company knew that this was more than your average treat, and its higher price point reflected its nuanced engineering.

Arguably one of the most famous food marketing campaigns is Snickers' "You're Not You When You're Hungry". Launched in 2010, the commercials usually saw celebrities engaging in unflattering behavior until they ate a Snickers bar and reverted to their true selves. The campaign saw a 15.9% increase in sales in just the first year, and it spread internationally, featuring local celebs from around the world.