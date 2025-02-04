The Trendy Chocolate Costco Shoppers Are Having Trouble Finding

Dubai chocolate has made its way to Costco shelves — but the trendy candy is so popular that many members are leaving warehouses empty-handed. The confection in question consists of pistachio cream and a shredded phyllo pastry called knafeh, all coated in a creamy chocolate shell. The viral sweet treat has developed a cult-like following in recent years, allowing chocolate lovers to enjoy the rich flavor of pistachios without dealing with pesky shells.

A 16-ounce box of Bouchard Dubai Chocolates has been spotted at select Costco locations in the United States. For $17.99, customers get approximately 40 bite-sized chocolate treats filled with a creamy pistachio paste and knafeh mixture, topped with crunchy nuts. Those lucky enough to try them have raved about their high quality and delicious taste. Unfortunately, many members have scoured the aisles of their local Costco stores — often devoid of clear labels — only to find no trace of this exciting new product.