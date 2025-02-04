The Trendy Chocolate Costco Shoppers Are Having Trouble Finding
Dubai chocolate has made its way to Costco shelves — but the trendy candy is so popular that many members are leaving warehouses empty-handed. The confection in question consists of pistachio cream and a shredded phyllo pastry called knafeh, all coated in a creamy chocolate shell. The viral sweet treat has developed a cult-like following in recent years, allowing chocolate lovers to enjoy the rich flavor of pistachios without dealing with pesky shells.
@costcobuys
🤩 Viral Dubai Chocolates are NEW at Costco! These creamy, crunchy pistachio chocolates are SO GOOD! 😋 You get 41 for $17.99 #costco #costcofinds #dubaichocolate
A 16-ounce box of Bouchard Dubai Chocolates has been spotted at select Costco locations in the United States. For $17.99, customers get approximately 40 bite-sized chocolate treats filled with a creamy pistachio paste and knafeh mixture, topped with crunchy nuts. Those lucky enough to try them have raved about their high quality and delicious taste. Unfortunately, many members have scoured the aisles of their local Costco stores — often devoid of clear labels — only to find no trace of this exciting new product.
Some Costco members cannot find this viral chocolate product
If you're having trouble finding Dubai chocolate at Costco, you're not alone. One Instagram user shared details about Costco's Bouchard Dubai Chocolate box and was flooded with comments asking where it was located. The creator later clarified in the comments that the chocolates were discovered at a Costco warehouse in Livonia, Michigan. One user responded, "Why is nothing you find at my Costco[?] So frustrating." Many others echoed the sentiment, claiming they had yet to find the treat at their local stores.
Fortunately, this isn't the first time Costco has carried a Dubai chocolate product. One TikTok creator reviewed a different Dubai chocolate variety they found at Costco — a box set of 32 square chocolate pieces filled with pistachio and knafeh. Sadly for eager American Costco members hoping to get a taste, that particular product was discovered across the pond, likely in London. Still, it's a promising sign that Costco is embracing the trend. Hopefully, more locations will soon stock up on this viral chocolate treat — or at the very least, something similar.