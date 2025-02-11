Popular Boxed Valentine's Day Chocolates That Won't Break The Bank, Ranked

I'm a sucker for a good seasonal product. Every year around Valentine's Day, I watch with anticipation as the greens, reds, and blues of the holiday season disappear from store shelves, making way for an assortment of pink and red heart-shaped items. But not every brand embraces the holiday with the same excitement.

While I'm a fan of Reese's sweet and savory peanut butter cups as much as anyone else, their Valentine's Day packaging is the weakest of the bunch. An underwhelming presentation lands them at the bottom of my ranking. The only connection to the holiday is a heart-shaped box adorned with orange hearts, a detail that fails to stand out considering every chocolate box in my lineup is heart-shaped. Even more disappointing is the individual wrapping of each peanut butter cup. Wrapped in red foil with gold text, the presentation looks nearly identical to one of the three colors offered in their holiday edition minis. The lack of a new, innovative design makes the product feel more recycled than anything else — an afterthought for a holiday meant to signify love and appreciation.

If your Valentine is a Reese's peanut butter cup fanatic, this box may be a solid choice — particularly at $5.99 a box. But if you're looking for something that really embraces the spirit of the holiday, you may want to leave it on the shelf.