TikTok's Viral Dubai Chocolate Is Finally Coming To This Beloved Grocery Chain

It's easy to understand the visual appeal of Dubai Chocolate, especially when you crack it open to reveal its striking green filling. What really made it an international sensation, however, is the contrast of flavors and textures: crisp kataifi mimics the trending Middle Eastern dessert knafeh, while the rich pistachio cream offers a smooth, nutty balance.

While the exact ingredient list is still unknown, it's expected that the Trader Joe's version will have similar elements, including the pistachio cream and kataifi. The biggest difference lies in the chocolate. Trader Joe's version uses dark chocolate instead of milk, which could be a plus for fans of more bittersweet flavors, or a disappointment for those wanting to try the milk chocolate original. Still, for most American shoppers, it may be the closest thing to the real deal — and at a fraction of the cost and travel time.

Planning to snag a bar on release day? For the best experience, try refrigerating it first for a clean, satisfying snap, or let it soften to room temperature for a melt-in-your-mouth texture. You can also crumble it over pistachio ice cream, melt it into milk for hot chocolate, or use it to upgrade your next batch of s'mores. And if it sells out fast, DIY versions of Dubai chocolate are trending, so you can always try recreating the experience at home.