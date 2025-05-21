TikTok's Viral Dubai Chocolate Is Finally Coming To This Beloved Grocery Chain
In the age of TikTok food trends, few treats have captured global attention like Dubai Chocolate: a glossy chocolate bar filled with vibrant green pistachio cream and crunchy kataifi (shredded phyllo dough). What started as an exclusive luxury from the United Arab Emirates is now set to hit the shelves of Trader Joe's — and for a fraction of the price. According to a now-deleted TikTok video posted by a Trader Joe's employee, the grocery chain will soon launch its own version, named Dubai-Style Dark Chocolate Bars, for just $3.99 with a projected release date of May 28. The U.S. version is reportedly made by Patislove, a food group known for its creams, chocolate-covered fruit, and, of course, Dubai Chocolate.
The original version of this dessert — called Can't Get Knafeh of It — was created by Fix Dessert Chocolates in Dubai and became a runaway hit on TikTok in December 2023. At the time, the only way to try it was to be in the UAE. Since then, however, several chocolatiers have created their own "Dubai chocolate" products, including Patislove, the supplier behind Trader Joe's much-anticipated launch, and many Dubai chocolates have been found in major grocery stores, such as Costco.
Why everyone is obsessed with Dubai chocolate
It's easy to understand the visual appeal of Dubai Chocolate, especially when you crack it open to reveal its striking green filling. What really made it an international sensation, however, is the contrast of flavors and textures: crisp kataifi mimics the trending Middle Eastern dessert knafeh, while the rich pistachio cream offers a smooth, nutty balance.
While the exact ingredient list is still unknown, it's expected that the Trader Joe's version will have similar elements, including the pistachio cream and kataifi. The biggest difference lies in the chocolate. Trader Joe's version uses dark chocolate instead of milk, which could be a plus for fans of more bittersweet flavors, or a disappointment for those wanting to try the milk chocolate original. Still, for most American shoppers, it may be the closest thing to the real deal — and at a fraction of the cost and travel time.
Planning to snag a bar on release day? For the best experience, try refrigerating it first for a clean, satisfying snap, or let it soften to room temperature for a melt-in-your-mouth texture. You can also crumble it over pistachio ice cream, melt it into milk for hot chocolate, or use it to upgrade your next batch of s'mores. And if it sells out fast, DIY versions of Dubai chocolate are trending, so you can always try recreating the experience at home.