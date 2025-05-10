15 Canned Foods To Buy Now Before Prices Skyrocket

If one lesson has proven paramount for American consumers in recent years, it is how self-reliance and preparedness are among the best hedges against political forces. Following the economic downturn, supply chain issues, and decades-high inflation experienced during and after the pandemic, talk of tariffs unquestionably has households on edge. Adding to the tariffs on foreign-made steel and aluminum imposed under then-President Joe Biden's administration, President Donald Trump's one-size-fits-all approach has the potential for driving up the cost of goods across the board — especially canned foods.

In lieu of reciprocal tariffs — paused for 90 days — the president placed a 10% tariff on a significant majority of countries with China being the most notable exception at a rate increased to 145%. As the pause brought officials to the negotiating table to work out deals with the United States, Trump hinted at an end goal of significantly decreasing or even eliminating income tax for those making less than $200,000 per year. Whether or not such a lofty outcome is even feasible, prudent shoppers could consider taking advantage of the long shelf-life of these different kinds of canned goods to fill the cupboards while riding out the uncertain economic forecast.