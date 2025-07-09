12 Frozen Foods To Buy Now Before Prices Skyrocket

Look, it doesn't matter whatever you consider yourself politically. One thing is for sure: Those pesky tariffs are going to be the death of some of our bank accounts. That is, of course, if we don't get ahead of things while we still have a fighting chance.

The truth is, we are all hopeful that inflation and increased tariff costs, which historically get passed down to consumers, will eventually cool down and lead to lower prices across the board. However, for now, there is no end in sight. In fact, many of the Trump administration's proposed tariffs haven't gone into effect yet — they're still on pause while we await potential negotiations. If you want to save some hard-earned cash, stocking up on a few essential frozen items before things get worse is your only hope, at least for now. You should also stock up on these canned goods.

While prices for both imported and domestic foods are expected to rise pretty much across the board, there are a few frozen foods we recommend stocking up on now. If not, exorbitant prices may be enough to make some of us go without for a while. Instead of letting that happen to you, fill your freezer with the frozen foods found below — your wallet will be the first to thank you.