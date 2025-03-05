Is It More Affordable To Buy Eggs Or The Actual Chickens?

While inflation has not affected the price of Arizona Iced Tea, the same cannot be said about eggs. Recent Avian flu outbreaks have affected the availability of eggs, causing their prices to skyrocket. As of January 2025, the average egg price in the United States was $4.95 per dozen, with some grocery stores charging up to $8-10 per dozen. With those kinds of prices, you may have wondered whether it's cheaper to just keep chickens.

While there's something very appealing about never having to go further than your background for ingredients the next time you want to make the perfect cheese omelette, buying your own chickens may not be the money-saving hack that you think it is. The internet has done the math, and it seems that owning your chickens costs the same amount, if not more than simply picking up eggs at the grocery store — even with the current sky-high prices.

While buying a chicken is cheap — around $20 if you buy one at egg-laying age (half that for chicks) — a recent YouTube video highlights how the start-up cost for a basic chicken coop could be upwards of $1500 once you throw in fencing, construction, and accessories. The average American eats just over 284 eggs per year (around 24 dozen). Depending on where you buy your eggs, even if you're paying $10 per dozen, you only spend around $240 annually. In other words, if you consider the start-up costs, it would take over six years before those eggs become "free."