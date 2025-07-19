13 Of The Unhealthiest Costco Foods

Choices on choices: That's what you get when you shop at Costco. If your wallet's bursting at the seams and just begging for relief, you can easily drop upwards of $10,000 on a cart stacked to the brim with ridiculously expensive groceries. There's also plenty in stock for those days when you literally want to realize Champagne dreams on a soda budget — cue Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne, clocking in under $20 and still carrying that coveted "summers in Provence" undertow.

But not every Costco food item, no matter how reasonably priced, should end up in your cart. Some, like the Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai, are simply a letdown. Others, while lush and generously portioned, are completely lacking in nutritional value and potentially harmful if consumed regularly. Wondering what these foods are and why you should steer clear of them on your next Costco run? Here's a rundown of the most unhealthy food items you'll stumble upon at Costco.