How Many People Does A Costco Pizza Feed?

Man cannot exist on pizza alone; if you want to round out your Costco pizza and turn it into a complete meal, you don't even have to leave the food court. Consider pairing it with the Rotisserie Chicken Caesar Salad, which costs $6.99 and could be split between two people (or you can each get your own). However, if you're looking to feed more than a duo, you might want to venture into the store and seek out prepared foods, like the two-pound Caesar salad in a grab-and-go plastic tub, which could easily feed a family of four as a side to accompany the food court pizza.

You could also grab a container of Costco's chicken noodle soup (the chicken is actually sourced from the infamous rotisserie chickens that Costco sells for $4.99). You get a whopping four pounds for $3.49 per pound. Or, keep the Mediterranean vibes going with the Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad (also about two pounds, for $6.49 per pound).

Finally, far be it from us to tell you how to live your lives; if you want to really treat yourself (or your family), pick up the tray of Kirkland Signature macaroni and cheese, which comes in roughly four-pound tubs at $3.49 per pound, making it an ideal way to supplement your Costco pizza for a group.