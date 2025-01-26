How Many People Does A Costco Pizza Feed?
Some Costco food court items have come and gone, and there are those we desperately miss. However, two mainstays on the menu are the Kirkland Signature pepperoni and cheese pizzas. Both feature two types of cheese atop a delicious crust that measures 18 inches in diameter — four inches larger than a Domino's large or a Pizza Hut large. These bigger pies, each cut into 12 slices, could theoretically feed 12 people, assuming everyone has just one slice.
However, that's not the most realistic scenario, especially when dealing with hungry adults or teenagers. One Costco pizza could feed three to four people, assuming each person eats three or four slices. If you're feeding more people, though — or if you enjoy having leftover pizza to reheat on a skillet — you'd likely want to buy additional pizzas. Luckily, Costco's pizzas are known for three things: their size, their flavor, and their inexpensive price tag, with that mega-sized pie costing just $10.
Supplement your pizza with other Costco goodies
Man cannot exist on pizza alone; if you want to round out your Costco pizza and turn it into a complete meal, you don't even have to leave the food court. Consider pairing it with the Rotisserie Chicken Caesar Salad, which costs $6.99 and could be split between two people (or you can each get your own). However, if you're looking to feed more than a duo, you might want to venture into the store and seek out prepared foods, like the two-pound Caesar salad in a grab-and-go plastic tub, which could easily feed a family of four as a side to accompany the food court pizza.
You could also grab a container of Costco's chicken noodle soup (the chicken is actually sourced from the infamous rotisserie chickens that Costco sells for $4.99). You get a whopping four pounds for $3.49 per pound. Or, keep the Mediterranean vibes going with the Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad (also about two pounds, for $6.49 per pound).
Finally, far be it from us to tell you how to live your lives; if you want to really treat yourself (or your family), pick up the tray of Kirkland Signature macaroni and cheese, which comes in roughly four-pound tubs at $3.49 per pound, making it an ideal way to supplement your Costco pizza for a group.