The Disappointing Costco Food Item That Reddit Will Never Buy Again

While there are many things that Costco does amazingly well — from its inflation-proof $4.99 rotisserie chickens to its Julia Child-approved food court hot dogs — not everything you can buy there is created equal. For example, one Reddit thread posed a simple question: What's one Costco item that you'd never buy again? The responses were brutally honest, with one item emerging as the best of the worst: the Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai. According to one commenter, it's "truly awful."

While we generally don't expect our frozen meals to taste like restaurant-quality food, the Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai, available only at select Costco locations, completely misses the mark. One Reddit comment said the frozen rice noodle dish "tastes like someone described pad [Thai] over a cup and string [kids'] telephone while drunk and craving Mexican food."

Traditional pad Thai sauce is made using a blend of tamarind paste, palm sugar, and fish sauce. However, according to people who've tried the Costco version, it's overwhelmingly fishy. One Reddit comment says it tastes "like they dumped a whole bottle of spoiled fish sauce in one tiny container!" Redditors have also noted that it has an unnatural "neon orange" hue and that warming it up makes your whole house smell like fish. Yikes.