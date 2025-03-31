The Cheapest Costco Food Court Item Isn't A Hot Dog
It's no secret that a main feature of the Costco shopping experience is the delicious and affordable food court waiting for you at the end. The food court menu includes classic items like the famous hot dog and soda combo for just $1.50, lauded as the most affordable item you can get — but is it really? While the offering is indeed a great deal, a bit of number crunching might actually point to an even cheaper menu item residing on the menu.
Another icon of the food court is, of course, the extra large pizzas, available as whole pies or as individual slices in either cheese or pepperoni — tragically, the fan-favorite combo pizza has yet to be revived. While an individual pizza slice will set you back $1.99, it is the whole pie that might actually be the best value on Costco's food court menu. A full 18-inch pie from the food court costs only $9.95; when you do the math, that comes out to $0.82 for each slice. Note that this is based on Costco cutting its food court pizzas into the expected 12 slices. So, if you're going in on this item with a large party, or know you're likely to eat more than one slice, you're easily buying the cheapest item on the menu. No, the pizza doesn't come with a drink like the hot dog combo does, but who needs a soda when you've got the whole pie?
More about Costco's affordable food court options
Aside from Costco's artfully baked pizza slices and unbeatable hot dog deal, the food court offers other affordable dining options for a post-shopping snack — if an entire pizza pie for less than one dollar per slice doesn't appeal to you. Another long-time menu staple is the chicken bake, the Costco take on a hot pocket that tastes like pizza and a chicken caesar salad had a baby, and clocks in at $3.99. While a bit pricier than other items, it's still an affordable option that is filling and has a good bit of protein. On the other hand, if you're craving a sweet treat, you can order soft serve ice cream for $1.99, or turn it into a sundae with chocolate or raspberry topping for $0.50 more. Even as Costco raised membership prices back in 2024, it has mostly maintained its commitment to cheap yet quality menu items at its food courts.
Perhaps the most notable change to the food court is the fountain soda machines switching from Pepsi products back to Coca-Cola. Many fans are rejoicing the return of Coke products that have been gone for over a decade, as drinks like Diet Coke and Minute Maid Lemonade will replace the current Pepsi offerings. All Costco locations are set to make the switch by summer of 2025, so shoppers can enjoy a crisp Coke Zero with their meals. A cup for soda costs only $0.69, so you can add it to your pizza lunch without breaking the bank.