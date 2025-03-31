The Cheapest Costco Food Court Item Isn't A Hot Dog

It's no secret that a main feature of the Costco shopping experience is the delicious and affordable food court waiting for you at the end. The food court menu includes classic items like the famous hot dog and soda combo for just $1.50, lauded as the most affordable item you can get — but is it really? While the offering is indeed a great deal, a bit of number crunching might actually point to an even cheaper menu item residing on the menu.

Another icon of the food court is, of course, the extra large pizzas, available as whole pies or as individual slices in either cheese or pepperoni — tragically, the fan-favorite combo pizza has yet to be revived. While an individual pizza slice will set you back $1.99, it is the whole pie that might actually be the best value on Costco's food court menu. A full 18-inch pie from the food court costs only $9.95; when you do the math, that comes out to $0.82 for each slice. Note that this is based on Costco cutting its food court pizzas into the expected 12 slices. So, if you're going in on this item with a large party, or know you're likely to eat more than one slice, you're easily buying the cheapest item on the menu. No, the pizza doesn't come with a drink like the hot dog combo does, but who needs a soda when you've got the whole pie?