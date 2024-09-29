Costco Should Be Your First Stop When Buying Champagne

Celebrating an anniversary or time with friends feels a bit more special with Champagne, but it can be very expensive. With price tags reaching as high as $1.5 million, it is difficult to find a bottle for less than $40. Costco's Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne makes it easier, with a highly rated, affordable bottle to keep in the fridge.

Champagne must be produced in the Champagne region of France using very specific methods to be labeled as such. These complex rules and limits on production usually means it is difficult to produce cost-effectively, but not impossible. This Costco Brut is the real deal, and its well-below-average price tag of $19.99 belies its quality.

Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne is produced by Manuel Janisson of Verzenay, France and it has rave reviews from connoisseurs and everyday bubbly enthusiasts alike. The Janisson Champagne house is known for its fresh and intense Champagnes that sell for more than double the Costco version. A classic dry champagne (Brut champagne must have less than 12 grams of sugar on a scale of 0 to 50+), this bottle is a favorite within the Kirkland line. It blends Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay, and drinks fruity, crisp, and a bit creamy, which makes you think you are enjoying something far more expensive.