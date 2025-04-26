Why Does Costco's Food Court Hot Dog Have Such A Large Calorie Range?

Is there anything better than a snack break at the Costco food court? With its iconic staple menu offerings like the chicken bake and pizza by the slice, it's easy to get drawn in for a bite. But perhaps the most notable Costco offering is the food court's delicious hot dog deal. For just $1.50, members can get an all-beef hot dog and a 20-ounce soda of their choice, with a free refill. But despite its long-standing menu appearance, customers have remained puzzled over this item's large calorie range.

On menu billboards, the calorie range for the hot dog deal is listed as between 580 to 850 calories; at first glance, it seems incredibly confusing — until you factor in that you're purchasing a combo. Not all fountain drinks are created equal, and some contain more calories than others, even if they all come from the same parent company.

Because of this, the large calorie range on the menu likely accounts for the possibility of all hot dog and drink combinations. For example, a large cup of a diet cola won't have the same calories as something sweet like fruit punch. So, for those looking to keep track of their calories, the baseline number of 580 likely refers to the hot dog and bun, and you then add the soda — plus a potential refill — on top. Note that as Costco prepares to switch back to using Coca-Cola products in its food court, the calorie counts of the drinks may change.