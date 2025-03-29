These Are The 12 High-Protein Substitutes You Need To Try During The Egg Shortage According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of the most basic items you might pick up on a grocery store run, milk, bread, and eggs may jump to mind. They're basically a given to grace most shopping carts at least a few times a month. But what happens when one of those items becomes difficult to find? Egg-loving households are finding out, but even as some grapple with price increases and low supply, there's really no need to stress. There are plenty of ways to replace this high-protein food in your diet. From replacements solely made for baking to others that may just become your new scramble, you'll find that the grocery store has plenty of options.

If you rely on the protein from eggs to help fulfill your protein needs, there are plenty of protein-rich foods that are well suited for the task. Whether it is breakfast, lunch, snack, or dinner time, protein swaps abound. We reached out to experts to discover some of their recommendations during this egg shortage. Experts Destini Moody, a certified dietician and nutritionist from Top Nutrition Coaching, and Danielle Michael, Nutrition Services Director with Encompass Health of Nittany Valley, shared their expertise on eggs and getting protein into your everyday diet, even within the shortage.

Before you go shopping, be sure to check the catacombs in the back of your pantry; you may have some options tucked away, just awaiting their time to shine. Other than protein substitutes, there are direct substitutes for those eggs. Some alternatives might seem a little unorthodox, but getting creative in the kitchen leads to some of the most eggs-traordinary outcomes (sorry).