Add Extra Protein To Nearly Every Meal With A Simple Addition
There are plenty of reasons why protein is important — whether for our physical health and muscle growth or lowering blood pressure while feeling energized. But, it can sometimes feel difficult to get enough protein to meet your individual goals. While eggs may be the gold standard of protein, there is one protein-packed ingredient you shouldn't sleep on: beans. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even dessert — there are ways to incorporate beans into your diet, and Food Republic spoke with Sarah Lili Herrington, MS, a nutritionist at Mitogenesis Health to learn all about it.
One cup of legumes can contain between 15 to 31 grams of protein depending on the type, so you can amp up your protein intake by making careful selection. According to Herrington, "Beans can make an excellent stand-alone snack when you bake them into crisps and add a little salt."
In these cases, opting for something like chickpeas, which are high in protein and have a neutral flavor that may pair well with a dip, would be a great light yet nutritious bite. Herrington also mentions using beans for pizza crust, and tells home chefs: "Don't be afraid to replace meat in a main dish from time to time with beans, such as chili, meatloaf, or tacos." Using beans as a substitute is also a great way to be inclusive of vegetarian and vegan diets without losing any of the heartiness in your dish. Simply take note of the best beans to keep in your pantry and you'll never run out of protein options.
Adding beans to common dishes
There are simple ways to add beans to dishes like salads or as a side, but what about incorporating them into recipes? Sarah Lili Herrington explained, "For an easy breakfast option, try adding black beans to your next breakfast scramble or kidney beans to breakfast tacos." Seasoning the beans according to your breakfast dishes will help them blend more seamlessly while boosting your protein intake — since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, after all. For other daily meals, Herrington said, "Mung beans and lentils make for excellent lunchtime soups and stews, but don't sleep on the idea [of] lentil salads for either breakfast or lunch!" Not only are those soups comforting, but they are a great on-the-go option to take protein to work as well.
While you may think that beans must be savory, Herrington informed us that one of her favorite things is to turn them into desserts. According to Herrington, "Black bean brownies, chickpea cookie dough, and chocolate hummus are some of my favorite ways to use beans and satisfy my sweet tooth." You can even turn beans into ice cream for a protein-full cool-down snack in those hotter months.
Even though beans are a high source of fiber as well, they tend to work well with the texture of desserts, and when properly rinsed and seasoned, they blend seamlessly into the flavor profile of your favorite desserts. Clearly, there is no shortage of ways to incorporate beans, and by extension more protein, into your diet, especially when you're willing to try new recipes.