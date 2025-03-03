Add Extra Protein To Nearly Every Meal With A Simple Addition

There are plenty of reasons why protein is important — whether for our physical health and muscle growth or lowering blood pressure while feeling energized. But, it can sometimes feel difficult to get enough protein to meet your individual goals. While eggs may be the gold standard of protein, there is one protein-packed ingredient you shouldn't sleep on: beans. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even dessert — there are ways to incorporate beans into your diet, and Food Republic spoke with Sarah Lili Herrington, MS, a nutritionist at Mitogenesis Health to learn all about it.

One cup of legumes can contain between 15 to 31 grams of protein depending on the type, so you can amp up your protein intake by making careful selection. According to Herrington, "Beans can make an excellent stand-alone snack when you bake them into crisps and add a little salt."

In these cases, opting for something like chickpeas, which are high in protein and have a neutral flavor that may pair well with a dip, would be a great light yet nutritious bite. Herrington also mentions using beans for pizza crust, and tells home chefs: "Don't be afraid to replace meat in a main dish from time to time with beans, such as chili, meatloaf, or tacos." Using beans as a substitute is also a great way to be inclusive of vegetarian and vegan diets without losing any of the heartiness in your dish. Simply take note of the best beans to keep in your pantry and you'll never run out of protein options.