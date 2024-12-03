You Can Turn Beans Into Ice Cream. Here's How

The use of beans in desserts is widespread throughout much of Asia and parts of Latin America, and cooks in the U.S. are starting to catch on to the versatility of the nutritious staple. Not only are beans more adaptable and complementary to sweets than might be expected, but they're also good for you, with high levels of fiber, antioxidants, and protein. There are many different types of beans with different uses, but for ice cream, black beans are a popular choice when making ice cream.

There are different ways to use beans in ice cream, which vary based on personal preference and dietary needs. For those looking for a dairy-free ice cream recipe, try combining black beans, dates, chocolate, agave or maple syrup, and non-dairy milk for a delicious, vegan dessert that tastes remarkably like chocolate ice cream.

For a variation that contains dairy and a Latin twist, you can cook black beans in half and half until the beans begin to get soft, then add sugar, your sugar of choice, and cinnamon before chilling the mix for several hours before mixing the whole combination in your ice cream machine. You can also add some rum or tequila if you want — just go easy on the booze, as too much alcohol could be the reason your ice cream isn't freezing properly since it inhibits water crystalization.