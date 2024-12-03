You Can Turn Beans Into Ice Cream. Here's How
The use of beans in desserts is widespread throughout much of Asia and parts of Latin America, and cooks in the U.S. are starting to catch on to the versatility of the nutritious staple. Not only are beans more adaptable and complementary to sweets than might be expected, but they're also good for you, with high levels of fiber, antioxidants, and protein. There are many different types of beans with different uses, but for ice cream, black beans are a popular choice when making ice cream.
There are different ways to use beans in ice cream, which vary based on personal preference and dietary needs. For those looking for a dairy-free ice cream recipe, try combining black beans, dates, chocolate, agave or maple syrup, and non-dairy milk for a delicious, vegan dessert that tastes remarkably like chocolate ice cream.
For a variation that contains dairy and a Latin twist, you can cook black beans in half and half until the beans begin to get soft, then add sugar, your sugar of choice, and cinnamon before chilling the mix for several hours before mixing the whole combination in your ice cream machine. You can also add some rum or tequila if you want — just go easy on the booze, as too much alcohol could be the reason your ice cream isn't freezing properly since it inhibits water crystalization.
How to use bean-based ice cream
Of course, the most common type of bean found in desserts is red beans. Red bean paste is a common ingredient in many Asian desserts, from bao to mochi, but it can similarly enhance any number of more traditionally American sweets. It can go in cookies, coffee cake, and it's a delicious ingredient to add to French toast. It's also very easy to make into ice cream: Just combine milk and sugar on a stove, and once the sugar is dissolved, add red bean paste. Then let the mixture cool in an ice bath for four hours before mixing everything in an ice cream maker. You can eat the red bean ice cream by itself — or add it as a topping to any number of desserts.
While bean-based desserts are most associated with Asian cuisine, there are several examples from the Americas. Bean pie is a classic American recipe that turns mashed navy beans into a sweet custard filling. Rellenitos de platano is a traditional Guatemalan snack that involves stuffing refried beans cooked with sugar and cinnamon into a patty of mashed plantain and frying them before serving them with a dusting of powdered sugar. A scoop of black or red bean ice cream on either of these two already delicious sweets will take them to the next level and give your dessert course a delightful contrast of texture and temperature.