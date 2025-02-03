How You Can Still Have A Protein-Packed Breakfast Without Eggs

If eggs are your favorite breakfast food, you might feel a little lost as the bird flu epidemic in the United States has created a massive halt to egg production and increased pricing across grocery stores. However, fear not because there are plenty of egg substitutes available that pack a punch of protein for all of your breakfast dishes.

You may want to try tofu if you love a good scramble with loads of veggies and cheese — or tahini if you want to keep it vegan yet creamy. Firm tofu is one of the higher protein sources (17 grams per 3.5-ounce serving) for egg replacement. The key is first to press the tofu to remove excess moisture. After, crumble it up and cook it before adding a combination of some milk, your favorite seasonings, a tablespoon of creamy tahini, and a couple of tablespoons of nutritional yeast, which adds savory flavor and a yellow color. If you don't mind it not being vegetarian, add in your favorite breakfast meat (bacon, some crumbled sausage, whatever floats your boat), and even some shredded cheese.

Other ideas include liquid egg replacements like Simply Eggless and Just Egg. These vegan egg-substitute brands have between 3 and 5 grams of protein per serving, so pairing them with more protein-rich meat is a great way to boost the overall content. Texturally speaking, they appear similar to the real thing, helping you dive into your favorite leftover steak and hearty egg scramble or a simple cheese omelet that's gooey and packed with protein from the combo of cheese and egg replacement.