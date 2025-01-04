How Is Silken Tofu Different From Regular Tofu?

With all the different types of tofu, understanding their differences and which kind to use in recipes can be confusing. The two main types include regular tofu, also known as bean curd, which has less water thanks to the whey being removed, and then there's silken tofu, which has a much silkier consistency thanks to the curds and whey being blended together. Tofu was invented in ancient China, thus the regular version is also known as Chinese-style tofu. Soft silken tofu was developed after regular tofu was introduced into Japan, so it's known as Japanese-style tofu.

Regular tofu comes packed in water, usually in square plastic tubs, which require refrigeration. You'll find it in the cold section of most supermarkets, often near the produce or natural foods. Silken tofu is usually sold in aseptic shelf-stable boxes which do not need to be chilled. You might find them either in the baking aisle, with dry goods like rice and pasta, in the Asian foods or international section, or sometimes near the cold tofu. If you have access to a Japanese tofu shop or Asian grocer, you can also sometimes get fresh tofu.

The differences also extend to how tofu is used. Due to its firm texture, regular tofu holds its shape when cooked. It works well when stir-frying, baking, frying, or grilling, and it's got a chewy, toothsome bite to it that makes for a perfect vegetarian meat stand-in. Silken tofu is more like pudding or custard and is great for making creamy non-dairy sauces, adding protein to smoothies, or creating custardy pie fillings.