One Snack Food Your Air Fryer Can't Make Properly

While most air fryers might not be able to handle making popcorn for movie night, there are plenty of other ways to get the most out of your machine. For starters, air fry your nachos for the ultimate party treat without waiting for the oven to preheat. All you need to do is line the basket with parchment paper, toss in alternating layers of your favorite chips, cheese, and toppings, and cook at 320 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes, or until the cheese has melted. The circulating heat of the air fryer has the added benefit of preventing any unpleasant soggy chips at the bottom of the batch.

For a single serving snack that's still guaranteed to satisfy, try using the air fryer to give your deviled eggs a crunch twist. Before filling your halved eggs with that delicious creamy yolk mixture, coat your hard-boiled egg whites with all purpose flour, dip them into a whisked egg, and roll them in panko bread crumbs before cooking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 10 minutes. Then fill your crispy, golden eggs and adorn them with your favorite toppings like scallions, bacon, or zesty Old Bay seasoning.

If you're craving something sweet, try making a delicious s'mores dip. Simply line the fryer basket with foil or parchment, lay down a layer of marshmallows, then a layer of chocolate (either chips or a bar broken into pieces), then one more layer of marshmallows. Set your air fryer between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, cook for five minutes, and serve with the graham cracker of your choice. Make sure you thoroughly clean your air fryer after making this sticky treat — as you should be doing after each use for better tasting food.