Your Deviled Eggs Are Begging For Old Bay Seasoning

Deviled eggs are a picnic and celebration staple. When laid out on a platter, those little egg halves can be almost irresistible — a perfect combo of tangy and salty — and they are often one of the first appetizers to disappear at any party. Both easy to make and easy to eat, there's a reason these eggy snacks are a go-to hors d'oeuvre.

A classic deviled egg recipe calls for relish or pickle juice, mustard, cayenne, and mayonnaise, seasoned with salt and pepper, and finally topped with a dusting of paprika. But next time, instead of paprika, try sprinkling your deviled eggs with Old Bay seasoning for a snack with an elevated kick and delightful layers of spice.

Old Bay has paprika in it, so you will not lose anything in this substitution; you will only elevate your dish. Instead, the Old Bay will add notes of spice, heat, and mustard to your deviled eggs — enough to make them truly devilish.