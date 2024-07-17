Why You Should Start Roasting Coffee In Your Air Fryer

Roasting your coffee beans at home ensures a custom cup of joe every time. Maybe your taste preferences fall somewhere between light and medium, and you can never find the perfect roast on store shelves. Or maybe you like your coffee so deep that you want to achieve that bitter Starbucks coffee burnt taste without paying for it at the café, or perhaps you want a more subtle smoky French roast coffee than what the barista can achieve. Whatever your reason, it's always worth roasting beans yourself. Not to mention, it's ultimately less expensive.

If you've already caught the DIY coffee-making bug and have attempted roasting beans in a stovetop skillet or in the oven, you're on the right track. But there's an even easier (and easier to clean) option: your air fryer. Given that it's essentially a mini-countertop oven that uses convection heat, the appliance works just as well for coffee beans, if not better.

For starters, you have complete control over the level of roast you give the beans. Plus, the circulating air makes it a more even heating process. The petite size of an air fryer chamber may seem like a negative, but it's actually a benefit, requiring you to roast in smaller, more manageable batches. This keeps the beans fresher and more of a made-to-order basis for better-tasting coffee.