Why You Should Start Roasting Coffee In Your Air Fryer
Roasting your coffee beans at home ensures a custom cup of joe every time. Maybe your taste preferences fall somewhere between light and medium, and you can never find the perfect roast on store shelves. Or maybe you like your coffee so deep that you want to achieve that bitter Starbucks coffee burnt taste without paying for it at the café, or perhaps you want a more subtle smoky French roast coffee than what the barista can achieve. Whatever your reason, it's always worth roasting beans yourself. Not to mention, it's ultimately less expensive.
If you've already caught the DIY coffee-making bug and have attempted roasting beans in a stovetop skillet or in the oven, you're on the right track. But there's an even easier (and easier to clean) option: your air fryer. Given that it's essentially a mini-countertop oven that uses convection heat, the appliance works just as well for coffee beans, if not better.
For starters, you have complete control over the level of roast you give the beans. Plus, the circulating air makes it a more even heating process. The petite size of an air fryer chamber may seem like a negative, but it's actually a benefit, requiring you to roast in smaller, more manageable batches. This keeps the beans fresher and more of a made-to-order basis for better-tasting coffee.
What to know about roasting coffee beans
While most people are familiar with grinding coffee beans at home, roasting them isn't as common — but it's not nearly as complicated as it may sound. It's a simple step that starts with sourcing unroasted coffee beans. These are just raw beans that appear green in color before they are heat processed and get their traditional brown hue. They're not as common to find on store shelves, but specialty stores may carry them and they can be ordered online. Green coffee beans are sold in a variety of flavors and strengths, akin to regular beans, and can be stored on the shelf for up to a year.
When you're ready to roast, there are stages you may want to know ahead of time. The first stage is when the green beans are dried out; at this point, they still contain a small percentage of moisture. The beans will not be able to start the roasting process until all of that moisture is gone. In the hot air fryer, they will begin to dry out and start to turn a yellow shade. Once completely dried out, the chemical changes begin. The beans will take on a brown color while also emitting scents reminiscent of grass, hay, and crusty toasted bread, and the flavors also start to develop. This step is where you have control over the level of roast you wish to achieve. With a little practice and know-how, your perfect cup awaits.
How to roast coffee beans in your air fryer
Preheating your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit is an essential first step. It ensures an evenly heated chamber, which allows the beans to dry out and begin roasting sooner. Most air fryers preheat in five minutes. You'll also want to spread the beans in a single layer, ensuring they are not lumped on top of each other.
Much like if you set an oven to broil and walk away, burning will happen fast and without warning. Keep an eye on your beans and shake them every 90 seconds to prevent burning. Because every air fryer is different, it's better to measure color and sound as opposed to time. A cracking sound indicates that pressure is reached within the beans. The first crack will occur at around five minutes, when the roasting process is underway.
Stop after the first crack for a lighter roast; the color at this point will be golden brown. For a medium roast, look for a dark brown hue. And for a deep roast, the beans should be black. This may take a bit of practice, which is another reason working in small batches is a win for air fryers. Lastly, let the beans cool, and allow them to sit for at least one day uncovered so they can release any gases before you grind them up. Your newly roasted beans are best stored in an airtight container and enjoyed within two weeks for maximum freshness.