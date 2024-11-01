Go Ahead And Air Fry Your Nachos For The Ultimate Party Treat
It's fall, which means we're in the thick of football season, and the World Series is just around the corner. Whether you're gearing up to watch a weekend game with friends or you're just in it for the snacks, you'll want to prepare something that feeds a crowd — and shows a little effort. Instead of just grabbing a bag of Ruffles and some French onion dip, cook up some nachos in your air fryer for a dish that looks and tastes like the best grub from your favorite sports bar.
Why an air fryer? For one, the basket that comes standard on many models is perfect for piling up a plate of nachos, which is best done in layers. Plus, the way air fryers circulate heat throughout the frying chamber will ensure your tortilla chips stay crispy.
To make your nachos, line the basket with parchment paper and a layer of chips. From there, pile on a portion of your toppings, another layer of chips, and then more toppings. Fry the nachos for a few minutes, top with garnishes, and you'll have a deliciously hot and melty meal ready to serve.
The best nacho toppings
Assembling the nachos is arguably the easy part — what you choose for toppings is more of a challenge. If you go with traditional chopped tomatoes, shredded cheese, and ground beef, just make sure to brown your meat in a skillet before throwing it in the air fryer to ensure it's properly cooked. If you want to use shredded chicken, it should be cooked separately beforehand. And, in fact, you can actually air fry chicken breasts in just as much time as it takes to bake them.
Black beans are always welcome in nachos, as are red onions, black olives, jalapeños, and bell peppers. If you really want to go crazy with cheese, we have a four-cheese nachos recipe ready to go.
You could even take a nacho tip from star chef Bobby Flay and add some unexpected elements to your game-day chips, like Brussels sprouts and Muenster cheese. Whatever you do, be sure not to crowd the basket too much, and serve it as soon as you can.