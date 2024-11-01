Go Ahead And Air Fry Your Nachos For The Ultimate Party Treat

It's fall, which means we're in the thick of football season, and the World Series is just around the corner. Whether you're gearing up to watch a weekend game with friends or you're just in it for the snacks, you'll want to prepare something that feeds a crowd — and shows a little effort. Instead of just grabbing a bag of Ruffles and some French onion dip, cook up some nachos in your air fryer for a dish that looks and tastes like the best grub from your favorite sports bar.

Why an air fryer? For one, the basket that comes standard on many models is perfect for piling up a plate of nachos, which is best done in layers. Plus, the way air fryers circulate heat throughout the frying chamber will ensure your tortilla chips stay crispy.

To make your nachos, line the basket with parchment paper and a layer of chips. From there, pile on a portion of your toppings, another layer of chips, and then more toppings. Fry the nachos for a few minutes, top with garnishes, and you'll have a deliciously hot and melty meal ready to serve.