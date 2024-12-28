All You Need Is An Air Fryer To Make A Delicious S'mores Dip

Air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. The possibilities for what you can make in these mini convection-style ovens are seemingly endless — from perfectly crispy reheated donuts to ooey, gooey s'mores dip! Designed for dipping, this recipe works best with basket-style air fryers, though you could use a French-door-style air fryer if needed. Just make sure the ingredients aren't too close to the edge of a sheet pan while they melt.

Honestly, the only downside to this recipe is the chance of drooling on your countertops from the absolutely delicious smell flooding your kitchen. Make sure you place your air fryer in a safe location before getting started. You'll only need two ingredients for the dip itself — marshmallows and some chocolate. We are not the portion police, and there are no wrong answers for the size of your marshmallows or the amount of chocolate you want to add.

First, line the basket of your air fryer with parchment paper or aluminum foil before adding your layer of marshmallows. Next, take the chocolate of your choosing and sprinkle it over the marshmallow layer. If you're using a chocolate bar, break it into smaller pieces. Set your air fryer to between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The higher the heat, the more color you'll see on the marshmallows. It only takes five minutes! You can make this in about the time it takes for a commercial break.