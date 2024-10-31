How To Revive Stale Bread With Just Your Air Fryer

If you have stale bread at home, there are a few things you can do other than tossing it in the trash — for instance, make the hearty Tuscan soup called ribollita, use stale bread to make fresh crepes, or even create a pillowy pasta called pasatelli. But if you're looking to revive your loaf of bread as-is, all you have to do is pull out your trusty air fryer.

Contrary to what you might assume, the air fryer isn't going to make stale bread even more hard. With just a little H2O and a few minutes, you can easily crisp up the outside while softening the interior. Just take your piece of bread and lightly mist it with water. Then, pop it into your air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for just a few minutes. Ta-da! You've now revived your stale slice or loaf, and it's perfectly acceptable to use in your sandwiches and breakfast dishes.

Keep in mind that this method works best for hearty bakery-style loaves like Italian baguettes, ciabatta, and sourdough. Your classic sliced breads from the supermarket might not need to be as crisp on the outside, so you can get away with using other appliances for those.