Give Deviled Eggs A Crunchy Twist With Help From The Air Fryer

There are several spices and colorful ingredients you can use to level up a classic plate of deviled eggs. Instead of giving these snacks a noteworthy topping like crispy fried onions or chopped bacon, try an entirely new eating experience by using an unexpected kitchen appliance. While international chef Jacques Pépin browns his deviled eggs for incredible flavor, you can air-fry your next batch for an extra crunchy bite.

Before assembling the dish, coat your hard-boiled egg whites in panko breadcrumbs and pop them in your air fryer. Thanks to the machine's convection-style heating system, hard-boiled egg whites can achieve a balance of crunchiness and softness. After cooking and slicing your hard-boiled eggs, scoop out the yolks into a bowl to prepare the filling. For the whites, set up three separate bowls: one with flour, one with raw whisked egg, and one with seasoned panko breadcrumbs.

Dip each halved egg white first into the flour, then into the whisked egg, and finally into the breadcrumb mixture. Place the coated egg whites into your fryer basket, spray them with cooking oil, and cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 10 minutes. Flip the egg whites halfway through the cooking time and spray them with a little more oil for added crunch. Once fried to a golden brown, fill the egg whites with the creamy yolk-based filling and enjoy.