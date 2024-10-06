Why You Need To Bake Cookies In The Air Fryer This Year

Since arriving on the scene back in 2010, air fryers have become a must-have gadget in the kitchen that provides the convenience of a microwave with the cooking quality of an oven. You can practically prepare an entire dinner with the savvy appliance — air fryers are superior for reheating leftover french fries or roasting proteins and veggies without the mess of multiple pots and sheet pans. Even beyond dinnertime, an air fryer can also help you prepare dessert.

Next time you whip up a batch of cookies, reach for your air fryer rather than preheating your oven. The air fryer's high heat and rapid air circulation bake the dough, resulting in a golden brown and crunchy cookie on the outside while the inside remains soft and gooey. This baking hack is perfect for those moments when you are craving something sweet but don't want to bake an entire sheet of cookies. Most air fryers can bake up to four cookies at a time due to the small circumference of the air fryer basket, offering the perfect serving size for one or two cookie lovers to indulge without having to worry about any extras. This trick even works well with many types of cookie dough, although harder cookies such as shortbreads likely won't fare as well. To play it safe, stick to recipes like chocolate chip, peanut butter, and sugar cookies.