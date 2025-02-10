Tilapia Vs Cod: Everything You Need To Know About These Popular Fish

At first glance, cod and tilapia look quite similar. After all, they are both mild-tasting white fish. They're both pretty popular too. Even so, these fish are quite different. So, how do they compare regarding flavor, taste, and texture? Is one more expensive than the other, or possibly more nutritious? The answers to these questions and more can be found below.

To truly understand the difference between tilapia and cod, I checked in with a few experts in the field. Athena Davis, marketing manager of the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) North America, had a lot to say on the matter. If you aren't familiar with their labels, which can be found on seafood nationwide, ASC is the global nonprofit setting the world's strictest standards for responsibly farmed seafood. She really knows her stuff. I also consulted with various team members at Regal Springs, the world's top producer of sustainably raised tilapia. While tilapia is their specialty, they also uncovered lots of helpful information pertaining to cod too.

Whether you want to hone in on your white fish cooking skills or simply know when to pick one over the other, the insights provided by the above experts will point you in the right direction. Keep reading to find out what they said when asked about the differences between tilapia and cod — so the next time you're eyeing these two fish in the grocery store or seafood market you know exactly which one to select.