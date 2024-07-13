What Chef Eric Ripert Looks For When Picking Out The Freshest Fish

Starting with fresh fish is arguably the single most important factor in determining whether your golden beer battered fish and chips or salmon en papillote with persillade will impress or flop. Bad fish is bad fish, and if it is past its prime, there really is not a thing you can do about it, no matter the recipe. That is where advice from professionals like chef Eric Ripert comes in. For him, making a great dish is not just about the cooking and serving — it starts with buying great ingredients from the start.

Now, there is no single, simple hack for determining how fresh fish is. You just have to use your senses, but once you figure out what to look, feel, and smell for, you will be well on your way to purchasing the freshest seafood every time. Your nose is actually one of your very best tools when you shop for fish at groceries and markets. As counterintuitive as it seems, fish should not actually smell strongly of fish, or at least not like the intense, off-putting, fishy odor you might associate with the unfortunate little guys that got washed up on the beach and are now the literal opposite of fresh.

According to Ripert, fish should smell like "sea breeze" — salty, delicate, and pleasant (via The Today Show). Yes, it might still smell faintly like fish, because it is indeed fish, but the scent should be attractive, like clean ocean air.