The Absolute Best And Worst Ways To Bread A Fish Sandwich, Explained By A Pro

You crave that fried fish sandwich energy, but this time, you want it to slap, not flop. How do you get the crispiest, most tender and flavorful breaded fish filet you can possibly fry? We asked professional chef Collin Saum, principal culinary program manager for Whole Foods Market, to tell us everything he knows. Lucky for us, he's well-versed on his fish sandos.

If you're guessing it all comes down to the tartar sauce, wondering if everything rides on the breading recipe, or thinking that a cheese and seafood pairing could never be a thing, Saum steers us in the right direction when it comes to crafting the best fish sandwich, from the salty sea to your kitchen table. He also offers up a few pointers on grocery shopping for those clutch sandwich elements, including one of our favorite food groups: bread.

Grab your deep fryer; a frying pan will also do. From prepping, to cooking, and stacking your finest ingredients, these are the hacks to know — and the pitfalls to avoid — for making the best breaded fish sandwich.