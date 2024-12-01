13 Ways To Make Canned Tomatoes Taste Gourmet

Maybe you're the kind of person who uses canned tomatoes all the time. Or maybe you only use them when you're trying to cut corners. Either way, canned tomatoes are unbelievably convenient and versatile. They may not have the same fresh flavor as the ones you get from the produce section, and some brands have a metallic taste that isn't ideal, but there's no denying they make whipping up a world of dishes super easy.

If you're wondering how to counteract the straight-from-the-can flavor of tomatoes bought in a tin, you're in luck. You can do several things to make canned tomatoes taste more gourmet. They may never taste like fresh tomatoes picked in the middle of summer. Still, you can certainly take canned tomatoes well beyond their initial state by balancing acidity, enhancing sweetness, deepening flavor, and more.

We searched through Reddit forums, online blogs, and chef recommendations to find the best tips for making canned tomatoes taste more gourmet. What we learned may seem simple, but the payoff is huge. Use one or more of the tricks you find below and you'll be glad you did.