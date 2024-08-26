Effortlessly Fix Bitter Canned Tomatoes With A Simple Pantry Staple

Before proceeding with this trick, you should first taste your canned tomatoes and determine whether or not they have that bitter, tinny taste and need any doctoring. If they do, move the contents to a small or medium saucepan and begin simmering the fruit over low heat. Once you've raised the temperature and can see some steam or a few bubbles, begin slowly and gradually adding in baking soda.

You shouldn't need more than 1/4-teaspoon, so be sure to keep the dashes light. The baking soda may react with the tomatoes and produce some fizz or bubbles, but this is okay. Just be sure to keep gradually stirring and tasting as you go, until the tomatoes taste more lively and fresh.

Baking soda works here because it's a known antacid — under its scientific name, sodium bicarbonate, it's often used to treat heartburn and indigestion. When canned tomatoes are processed, they're often packed in acidic solutions such as lemon juice, citric acid, or vinegar, to act as a preservative. By raising the pH level of the canned tomatoes, baking soda removes some excess acidity and makes them more palatable.