14 Canned Tomato Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

There are lots of inexpensive canned foods you can use all the time, but tomatoes are one of the best. They come pre-cooked and often, pre-diced or crushed, making it easy to incorporate into recipes. Plus, cuisines from around the world feature tomatoes, so there's practically no limit to what you can make with them.

It may seem like any can of tomatoes is great to keep stocked in your pantry, and while this isn't entirely untrue, have you ever wondered which are the best? Or, are some brands better for certain foods than others? I know I have. That's why I personally taste-tested 14 canned tomato brands, paying close attention to the taste, acidity, saltiness, and more. Then, I ranked them from worst to best so we can all start navigating the canned tomatoes section with confidence.

I'll give a more detailed look into my methodology at the end, but for now, let's find out which canned tomato brands aren't worth buying and which ones stand out among the crowd.