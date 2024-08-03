14 Canned Tomato Brands Ranked From Worst To Best
There are lots of inexpensive canned foods you can use all the time, but tomatoes are one of the best. They come pre-cooked and often, pre-diced or crushed, making it easy to incorporate into recipes. Plus, cuisines from around the world feature tomatoes, so there's practically no limit to what you can make with them.
It may seem like any can of tomatoes is great to keep stocked in your pantry, and while this isn't entirely untrue, have you ever wondered which are the best? Or, are some brands better for certain foods than others? I know I have. That's why I personally taste-tested 14 canned tomato brands, paying close attention to the taste, acidity, saltiness, and more. Then, I ranked them from worst to best so we can all start navigating the canned tomatoes section with confidence.
I'll give a more detailed look into my methodology at the end, but for now, let's find out which canned tomato brands aren't worth buying and which ones stand out among the crowd.
14. Signature SELECT Petite Diced Tomatoes (Safeway brand)
Unfortunately, Signature SELECT Petite Diced Tomatoes comes in last place on my round-up of the best canned tomato brands. I'm not saying these tomatoes are awful, but there are several reasons they didn't rank higher. First, and most importantly, I found that the flavor was significantly more acidic than other options on this list. In addition, the taste is comparatively bland. I'm not exactly sure why either, because it has the same common ingredients that most of the other brands feature: tomatoes, tomato juice, sea salt, calcium chloride, and citric acid.
Another reason Signature SELECT is ranked so low is that a single can of it costs about $2.09. This isn't exorbitant by any means. Still, for slightly less, you can get a couple of organic options and many other basic brands, all of which have better flavor. It's not like you can't add flavor with herbs, spices, and other ingredients, but why bother when there are so many better brands?
13. Muir Glen Organic Petite Diced Tomatoes
Muir Glen Organic Petite Diced Tomatoes come to us from Northern California and as the label reads, they are "sun-kissed and vine-ripened." When I first tasted these tomatoes I thought they had a pleasing, balanced flavor that isn't terribly acidic or salty. They were a touch sweet but yummy overall. So why the low ranking? Well, unfortunately, they are significantly more expensive than most of the other brands I sampled. A 14-ounce can costs around $2.99 and while that's not going to break the bank, you can easily get a better value, and even a better taste somewhere else.
As noted, Muir Glen Organic tomatoes were not bad by any means. They definitely taste better than the last place pick. Actually, they have a better flavor than several higher-ranking options too, but the elevated price held it back, especially because there is more than one lower-cost organic brand available as an alternative.
12. Del Monte Petite Cut Tomatoes
Del Monte Petite Cut Tomatoes are a decent choice suitable for a wide range of recipes, but compared to all of the other options I tasted, it still only earned the 12th-place spot on my list. It has all the expected ingredients listed on the label (tomatoes, tomato juice, sea salt, calcium chloride, and citric acid) but the flavor was still lacking. I noticed it was much more acidic than higher-ranked brands and in my opinion, could have used a touch more salt.
Del Monte also ranked pretty low on my list because it costs about $1.79 per can. Pair that with the lackluster flavor and it's not worth paying almost double what Kroger or Good & Gather brand tomatoes cost (ranked seventh and sixth place, respectively). Lastly, even though I bought the Petite Cut, the chunks were diced fairly large. If you want a true petite cut, another brand will serve you better.
11. Take Root Organics Diced Tomatoes
Take Root Organics Diced Tomatoes almost made the middle of my list, but not quite. When I first gave them a taste I noticed how bright the flavor was, something I like. However, after the flavor lingered for a moment it became quite acidic. Compared to other brands, I'd even go so far as to say it was extremely acidic. Still, it had more complexity than the lower-ranking options (minus Muir Glen).
A can of Take Root Organics Diced Tomatoes typically costs around $1.69. For a certified organic product, that's pretty good, but I still think you can do better. If you aren't adamant about using organic products (I know I'm not), the price is simply too much. There are quite a few lower-cost brands that aren't nearly as acidic, so don't bother spending more on this product. Unless, of course, you don't have any better options available.
10. O Organics Diced Tomatoes
As the label proudly states, O Organics Diced Tomatoes come "in organic tomato juice" and are "steam peeled." This sounds great, but does it make a difference when compared to other brands? The answer is yes, well kind of. I mean, it's better than the previous four brands, but still trails behind quite a few higher-ranked options, largely due to price, but flavor played a role in my decision as well.
O Organics Diced Tomatoes cost between $1.79 and $2.49 per can, which is low to medium price range for an organic product — but they still cost more than others on the list. In addition, the flavor was just so-so. The taste was much smoother than Del Monte, but they weren't tasty enough to account for the elevated price tag. I know, organic foods cost more to produce, but I'm not convinced this one is worth the price hike when compared to other canned tomato brands.
9. Hunts Petite Diced Tomatoes
In my house, Hunt's Petite Diced Tomatoes are the go-to choice for making salsa, so I was very curious to see how they would measure up against other products in a head-to-head competition. What I discovered is that they are pretty similar to many other brands, so my hard-line preference may be unwarranted. Still, after tasting them, I think they are an outstanding all-purpose choice. However, the main thing I noticed is that the tomatoes were more acidic than the other brands I sampled. Of course, this can easily be remedied by incorporating them into various recipes, but it's something to consider.
At just $1.50 per can, Hunts tomatoes come at a great low price, and that helped earn it a place firmly in the middle of my ranking. They easily could have been bumped up a couple of spots if they rivaled generic brand prices, but alas, ninth place is where they'll stay.
8. Kuner's Petite Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice
Rounding out the bottom half of my ranking is Kuner's Petite Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice. They feature a balanced flavor that doesn't lean too far in any direction. Compared to other brands, I thought they had a bright taste and they weren't overly acidic. They were also a touch saltier than other options, but not in an unappealing way. Basically, they were not necessarily worth paying more than you would for the lowest price options but they were still very good.
Kuner's canned tomatoes vary greatly in price depending on where you buy them. At King Soopers, they cost $2.79, but I managed to pick some up for $1.99 at Safeway. If you can find them for that price, there's no doubt they deserve an eight-place ranking. However, when only available for a higher price, I'd probably rank them a bit lower. Conversely, if Kuner's was as cheap as the two upcoming options, I would have easily ranked it higher.
7. Kroger Petite Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice
Just barely making it into the upper half of my list is Kroger Petite Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice. If you are looking for a fantastic value and neutral flavor, it makes a solid choice. A 14-ounce can costs just $1.00 which is exceptionally low. In fact, there's only one brand that costs less but not by much, and it earned sixth place.
Kroger Petite Diced Tomatoes have a straightforward flavor. I didn't find them to be overly salty or acidic — it was just what you'd expect. The bites I had didn't wow me, but they didn't let me down either. All the standard ingredients were listed on the can (tomatoes, tomato juice, sea salt, calcium chloride, and citric acid), and the label also read "field-to-can steam sealed same day," but I didn't really pick up anything special or off-putting, hence its seventh-place ranking.
Kroger Petite Diced Tomatoes are also cut much smaller than I anticipated. They were more like crushed, so they may not be ideal for all recipes.
6. Good & Gather Petite Diced Tomatoes (Target brand)
Good & Gather Petite Diced Tomatoes are a fantastic all-around choice. Not only do they have a great, balanced flavor, but they are the cheapest option on the entire list. It may just be by one penny, but at only $0.99 per can, you really can't go wrong.
The label on Good & Gather Petite Diced Tomatoes reads "no synthetic colors or artificial flavors," and the taste reflects it. It wasn't overly acidic and the salt level was just about right for my preferences. I could see it working well in any recipe that calls for tomatoes, regardless of the type of cuisine. I also liked the size of the petite cut, it wasn't too small or large, something other options sometimes struggle to achieve.
Really, this product didn't taste a whole lot better than some of the brands that ranked lower, but thanks to its ultra-low price, it was rightfully bumped up a few spots. Even so, it wasn't quite as tasty as the top five.
5. RO*TEL Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies
RO*TEL isn't your typical canned tomato brand, and that's one of the reasons I like it so much. Unlike every other option on this list, RO*TEL adds delicious chopped green chili peppers and cilantro to its recipe, resulting in a drool-worthy flavor that far outshines all of the brands with a lower ranking. Of course, the burst of heat does make it a little less versatile recipe-wise but I'd still use it in lots of dishes, like slow-cooker chili, burritos, curry, and more. Some small kids may not like the slight burst of heat, but I love it!
The tomatoes in a can of RO*TEL are also nicely flavored. They are salted perfectly and the peppers help disguise the acidity, so what you're left with is bright, complex flavors throughout. Honestly, it would make a great garnish for nachos without even heating it up first.
A can of RO*TEL costs about $1.59. However, it is only 10 ounces instead of the customary 14 ounces. Still, it's an excellent price and that's one of the reasons it earned a position firmly in the upper half of my list. If everyone liked a spicy kick to their tomatoes I may have even given it a ranking as high as three, but fifth place seemed appropriate since it isn't quite as versatile as other options.
4. Mutti Crushed Tomatoes
Upon opening, I could tell right away I was going to like Mutti Crushed Tomatoes. They had a nice aroma, good color, and the perfect consistency for crushed tomatoes. Plus, the can proclaimed it was "Italy's #1 brand of tomatoes," and that could only be a good thing. After tasting Mutti tomatoes, my first impression was confirmed. They had a bright, slightly sweet flavor, which is excellent for pasta and pizza sauce, but wasn't too much for other types of cuisine either. It had a nice level of acidity too.
One of my favorite things about Mutti's tomatoes is that the ingredients list is sparse — check the label. It features tomatoes and Mediterranean sea salt, nothing more. I know calcium chloride and citric acid are in most products to preserve color and prevent them from breaking down, but Mutti doesn't bother, and they obviously don't need to. Their tomatoes are tasty as is.
Regrettably, a regular 14-ounce can of Mutti Crushed Tomatoes costs around $4.79, which is quite a bit when compared to other options. In fact, this drastic price increase is why Mutti didn't earn a higher ranking. I definitely liked the flavor better than the upcoming Contadina option, but that wasn't enough. If Mutti was a bit cheaper it could have easily been in the top three, but for the price, I'd rather go for a larger can of Contadina, Delallo, or Cento.
3. Contadina Crushed Roma Tomatoes
I had high hopes for Contadina Crushed Roma Tomatoes because the Italian side of my family has always used them as a base for red gravy (what everyone else calls marinara) — and let me tell you, they didn't disappoint. Upon first taste, I noticed the flavor was much better than most of the other products I tried. It wasn't overly acidic, like some of the lower-ranking canned tomatoes. It was also nicely balanced and didn't have any metallic elements. The label reads, "made from 100% fresh Roma tomatoes" and I feel like I could taste the difference, even if it was minimal. The ingredients list also includes all the usual suspects, like calcium chloride, citric acid, and sea salt, but the tasty Roma tomato puree and crushed unpeeled Roma tomatoes really made the product shine.
A can of Contadina Crushed Roma Tomatoes will run you about $4.49, but this is for a double-sized 28-ounce can. So far, this is tied for the most expensive option. However, I think it's worth the extra cost due to its pleasant, well-rounded taste — and that's saying something considering how I ranked the other products on this list. Contadina still doesn't quite measure up to my next two choices, but it makes a solid third place option.
2. Delallo San Marzano Style Petite Diced Italian Tomatoes
Coming in second place for the best canned tomato brand is Delallo with its San Marzano Style Petite Diced Italian Tomatoes. Admittedly, I'm somewhat partial to Italian tomato products, and it is a great example of why I tend to lean that way. When I gave it a try the first thing I noticed was that it had a nice, balanced level of acidity and a pleasing flavor overall. Being made with San Marzano style tomatoes, it tasted slightly sweeter than other brands I sampled, but not in a bad way. As a result, it would be perfect for making marinara for pasta or pizza. Honestly, I would use it for just about anything though.
The only ingredients listed on Delallo's label are San Marzano style tomatoes, tomato juice, and citric acid. It lacks the calcium chloride found in most of the other products I sampled. In addition, I'm not sure why the label says "San Marzano style" instead of just saying San Marzano tomatoes, but the flavor was on point so I'm not too worried about it. The only real drawback to these canned tomatoes that I could detect is the slightly higher price tag — a 28-ounce can costs $4.99. However, it's double the size of a typical can, so don't let that dissuade you too much.
1. Cento All Purpose Crushed Tomatoes
The absolute best can of tomatoes I tried is Cento's All Purpose Crushed. Not only was the flavor bright, but it had savory undertones that rounded out the taste to perfection. Comparatively, it also tasted fresher and cleaner than other brands.
After sampling Cento tomatoes solo and on a piece of toast, it made me wonder what was in the can to give it such a potent, bright flavor and I was pleasantly surprised when I checked the label. First, it proudly proclaims that it is "packed from fresh tomatoes" but lots of cans say that. However, unlike most of the other products I sampled, Cento's ingredient list consisted of vine-ripened crushed tomatoes and nothing else — it's just good, clean flavor.
At $5.69 per can, Cento Tomatoes are the most expensive option on this list. Even so, its well-rounded flavor and minimal ingredient list are enough to make me still give it the crown for the #1 canned tomato brand. Plus, it comes in a larger-than-normal 28-ounce can, so if you think about it, the price isn't all that bad.
If crushed tomatoes aren't ideal, Cento also sells cans of Italian Peeled tomatoes and San Marzano Peeled tomatoes. While not identical to the crushed ones I sampled, it's highly likely the same quality carries through the brand's entire range of products.
Methodology
My canned tomato taste-testing and ranking journey started with selecting and purchasing 14 common brands. Then, I cracked them all open and gave them a quick taste. However, I didn't stop there. After my initial sample, I topped small pieces of toast with each of the products and tasted them again, while making notes about their differences and similarities.
With all the information I gathered, I began ranking each canned tomato brand based on several criteria: flavor, saltiness, acidity, added ingredients (including seasonings and preservatives), price, and versatility. Often, the cost of a particular item weighed heavily on my final ranking. Admittedly, what I noticed during my taste-testing adventure was that there wasn't a huge spectrum regarding the overall flavor from one brand to the next, so value became a main priority. After all, a great option with a low price tag is something we can all appreciate, right? After considering all my criteria, what I came up with is the ranking you find above. Now that you've had a peek into my methodology and know which canned tomato brands excel and which ones fall flat, you should be able to start incorporating them into your meals like a pro.